Israel reports highest 3,331 daily Covid-19 cases; 133,975 in total

Jerusalem, Sep 8 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 3,331 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total infections to 133,975.

It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 2,991 registered on September 3, Xinhua reported.

The number of death cases rose to 1,026, with seven new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 453 to 470, out of 914 patients currently hospitalised.

The number of recoveries reached 105,455, with 2,978 new recoveries, while active cases stand at 27,494.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced a 24-hour delay in imposing night closures on cities and towns with high morbidity due to the prolonging ministry’s consultations with the relevant mayors.

Thus, the night closures, which will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time will begin on Tuesday.

