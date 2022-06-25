Israel retracts decision to release Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda

The Israeli occupation authorities on Thursday cancelled its agreement to release Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawda just two days after he suspended an open hunger strike that lasted for 111 days after receiving promises of his release.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS), 40-year-old Khalil’s administrative detention has been renewed for another four months and three days, despite reaching a verbal deal with Israeli authorities for his release, which prompted him to suspend his hunger strike.

Israel went back on its promise to release Khalil Awawdeh who ended 111 days on hunger strike



Israeli occupation has renewed the administrative detention of prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who ended his 111-day hunger strike after Israel promised to release him on 26 June, for 4 months pic.twitter.com/ZawwyOLPy9 — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) June 23, 2022

On June 23, Israeli occupation authorities decided to release Khalil Awawxa next Sunday, corresponding to June 26, after the end of his administrative sentence without renewing it.

On March 3, 2022, Awawda had launched a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention.

During his strike, he faced systematic abuse at several levels by the occupation forces. He was targeted physically and psychologically. Currently, he is facing a critical health situation in the Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

He was last arrested on December 27, 2021, on charges of incitement, and an administrative detention order was issued against him for a period of six months. Awawda has been arrested four times since 2002, and this is the fifth arrest. He is a married man and father to four daughters.

Watch| the daughter of the Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awada, who suspended his hunger strike yesterday which lasted for 111 days, talks about her feeling when she knew that her father broke his hunger strike.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/brvn1ofsiV — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) June 22, 2022

The number of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation’s prisons until the end of May 2022 reached about 4,700 by the end of May, including 32 women and 170 minors, while the number of administrative detainees reached about 640.