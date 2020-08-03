Israel says it thwarts “terror squad” from Syria

Jerusalem, Aug 3 : Israel’s army said its troops attacked a “terror squad” that attempted to plant explosive devices near the disputed border between Syria and Israel.

A military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday that the incident took place late on Sunday night near the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Soldiers thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs,)” the spokesperson said.

The Israeli troops spotted a “terror squad” of four fighters placing explosive devices adjacent to the security fence, near an IDF post.

In response, troops and an aircraft fired simultaneously towards the group. “A hit was identified,” the statement read.

The spokesperson did not say whether the fighters opened fire at the Israeli forces but said no injuries were reported among the Israeli forces.

“The Northern Command maintains elevated readiness for various scenarios,” the army said in the statement. “The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”

Tensions along Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria have been on the rise since a fighter with Hezbollah was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Syria in July.

Last Monday, Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah. Hezbollah denied such an attempt took place.

Source: IANS

