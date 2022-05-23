Israel seeks direct flights with Qatar during World Cup 2022

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd May 2022 11:44 am IST
Jerusalem: Israel is approaching Qatar for direct flights between the two countries during the FIFA World Cup slated for later this year in Qatar, Hebrew-language Israel Hayom news website has reported.

The decision, if implemented, would benefit about 15,000 Israeli citizens who plan to visit Qatar for the World Cup scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18, and strengthen ties between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Hayom.

The proposal is expected to be presented to the Qatari leadership in the coming days, it added, citing the Israeli officials.

As Israel and Qatar have not established official ties, there are currently no direct flights between the two countries.

