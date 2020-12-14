Israel set to establish ‘largest’ embassy in Abu Dhabi

Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed that the country will establish its embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per reports, this will be the largest Israeli embassy to be constructed and will be opened from early January 2021.

Asharq Al-Awsat quoted unnamed diplomats in Tel Aviv, saying that the embassy may be a huge one, and it will be as large as the ones in Washington, London and Moscow.

“We are hoping to have the inauguration by the end of December or the first week of January 2021. We will have the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General will be in Dubai,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Authorities suggest that the construction of this embassy is a reflection of the importance of the Israel-UAE ties.

The Israel security agency has met with the security officials in Abu Dhabi to ensure maximum security for Israeli diplomats and tourists against threats from Iran.

In August, UAE unblocked direct calling to Israel’s country code (+972). A commercial and direct flight from Israel and UAE also took place in August.

Earlier this year a peace deal was agreed on by both the countries, Israel and UAE. Other countries like Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan have also signed the peace deal. Recently, Morocco has also normalised tie with Israel.