Israel sets new record of daily Covid-19 infections with 2,308 cases

Jerusalem, July 29 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 2,308 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new record of daily hike in coronavirus infections.

This daily increase, which smashed the previous record of 2,043 registered on July 22, raised the tally of confirmed cases in Israel to 66,293, Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose to 486, with 12 new fatalities recorded, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 311 to 314, out of 739 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries increased to 32,182, with 5,049 new recoveries, while the number of active cases decreased to 33,625.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new national plan to fight the coronavirus.

The program includes minimal use of restrictions, but with increased discipline, supervision and enforcement.

Also, Israeli cities will be marked in red for high morbidity, yellow, for medium morbidity, and green, for low morbidity. In the “red” cities, business and trade will be restricted.

The plan also includes increasing the number of coronavirus tests, integrating the Israeli army into the effort, and setting up a forum of experts.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.