Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Syrian province

Tel Aviv: Israel struck Hezbollah posts near Syria’s Quneitra province, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based near Quneitra province, Israel’s Haaretz media reported.

Explosions in the Syrian village of Hader could be heard on videos circulated on social media.

“Videos posted on social media showing a missile or rocket exploding in the air were said to be taken from the Israeli side of the border, in the Golan Heights,” Haaretz added.

However, Israeli forces haven’t commented on the incident yet.