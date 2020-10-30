Israel to begin 2nd phase of easing COVID-19 lockdown from Sunday

Jerusalem, Oct 31 : Israel’s coronavirus cabinet decided that the second stage of the exit plan from the ongoing full lockdown will begin Sunday, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The new phase will further scale back the lockdown measures the Israeli government imposed last month to curb the spread of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

According to the statement, pupils from grades one to four across the country will be allowed to turn to their schools. The exit plan also eased down some restrictions on service sectors and houses of worship.

In addition, the cabinet said that opening stores on the street will be permitted from November 8, while shopping malls and open markets will remain closed.

In the first exit phase, which took effect on October 18, beaches, nature reserves and parks in Israel were reopened, as well as businesses without public reception and takeaway services.

Source: IANS

