Israel to continue strikes on Gaza despite international pressure for ceasefire

Washington: Israeli officials on Tuesday said that the country is planning to continue strikes on the Gaza strip despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire.

According to a report published in the Jerusalem Post, Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz yesterday said that the strike will continue until Hamas is deterred for the long term.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This (military) operation will continue as long as it takes until we achieve our goals and bring peace and security to all Israeli citizens”.

Gaza City: The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. AP/PTI Photo

Israel Gaza border:An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

Biden supports ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Israel made its stand clear after various countries expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the Gaza strip. Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also voiced support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call with Israeli PM.

“The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end,” according to a White House readout of the phone conversation.

Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” said the readout.

Although the European Union Foreign Affairs Council held a meeting on Tuesday, it did not arrive at a consensus over the statement to support a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

It is also reported that foreign ministers of BRICS nations held a teleconference on Monday to discuss various Middle East issues including Israel-Palestine tension.

Democratic senator urges Iran to put pressure on Hamas for ceasefire

While various nations are trying to push both Israel and Palestine towards ceasefire, democratic senator Chris Murphy today met Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi to discuss various issues. Murphy also urged Iranian envoy to put a pressure on Hamas to end violence and take step towards ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israeli military said that it prevented Hamas’s underwater drone attack. The aim of the attack was to destroy Israeli naval assets. The military also attacked the operatives that launched the attack.

Hamas continues to try to find ways to target civilians in #Israel. #Today @IDF was able to destroy a submergible naval weapon Hamas was taking to the shore in Northern Gaza. Thus removing the threat of attack on civilians from the sea. #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/WeeHzNub41 — Tammy Ben-Haim (@tammybenhaim) May 17, 2021

The ongoing conflict, the worst violence between Israel and Palestine since 2014, has killed 208 people including children. It has also left around 1,500 others injured.