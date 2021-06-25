Israel to ease some restrictions on Gaza

Easing the restrictions comes "in light of the security calm over the past weeks," the office said

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 25th June 2021 7:06 am IST
Israel flag

Jerusalem: Israel announced on Thursday that it will expand the allowed fishing zone off the Gaza Strip and will allow the entry of some raw materials for industries.

The permitted range for fishing will be expanded from 6 nautical miles, or some 11 km, to 9 nautical miles, or some 16.7 km, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, said in a statement.

In addition, several raw materials for “essential civilian factories” could be imported from Israel to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing, a passageway for goods, the Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

The moves will take effect on Friday, the office said.

Easing the restrictions comes “in light of the security calm over the past weeks,” the office said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button