Israel to facilitate Ben Gurion airport’s digital transformation

Published: 22nd August 2022 9:48 am IST
Tel Aviv: The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced that it will invest more than 50 million shekels ($15 million) to facilitate the digital transformation of Ben Gurion International Airport beginning in 2023 to reduce passenger overloads and shorten waiting time.

The goal is to make it simple for passengers to travel abroad with an independent “touch and fly” departure procedure at the country’s main airport just outside capital Tel Aviv, Xinhua news agency quoted the IAA as saying in a statement on Sunday.

As part of the project, 2 million shekels will be allocated for the setup of new check-in kiosks that allow passengers to weigh luggage independently with an option of paying an overweight charge and printing a bag tag so that they can send their luggage to the plane by themselves.

More technologies will be used in the departure halls to speed up the carry-on luggage check-in process, according to the IAA.

About 10 million passengers boarding international flights have passed through the Ben Gurion Airport this year, according to the IAA.

Due to the big number of passengers, the long queues at the check-in counters reached the sidewalks outside the departure terminals several times.

