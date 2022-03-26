Israel to host 3 Arab diplomats, US in historic summit

Jerusalem: Israel has announced that it will host meetings with four visiting Foreign Ministers on March 27 and 28.

The US Secretary of State, and Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of “historic” diplomatic meetings at the invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to a statement released by the Ministry.

U.S. Secretary of State, @SecBlinken and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of diplomatic meetings. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 25, 2022

Israel signed an agreement with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalise ties in 2020. The agreement came as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, in which Sudan also agreed to normalise ties with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.