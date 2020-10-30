Israel to partially reopen schools

Tel Aviv, Oct 30 : Israel’s special cabinet on the Covid-19 pandemic has decided to partially reopen elementary schools from Sunday onwards, as part of easing the full nationwide lockdown.

The Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Education announced in a joint statement on Thursday that schools in Israel will reopen for classes from the first to fourth grade, for at least four days a week in each grade, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was also decided that the number of students in each class should not exceed 20.

All students and staff will be obliged to always wear masks, except during sports activities and meals, which will take place outdoors.

And on school buses, separation will be done by leaving an empty row of seats between the front and rear of the bus.

Israel has imposed a nationwide lockdown since September 18 to contain a rapid resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 313,000 people in the country and claimed the lives of 2,508 others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.