Published: 12th April 2022
Israel to reward airlines flying to Red Sea resort city of Eilat
Jerusalem: Every airline operating international direct flights to Ramon Airport near Israel’s Red Sea resort city of Eilat will be awarded 60 euros ($65) for each arriving passenger, the Ministry of Tourism has said.

The reward will be offered for the flights between September 2022 and May 2023, except for two one-week Jewish holidays in October and April, the Ministry added on Monday in a statement.

“The procedure will bring back hundreds of thousands of tourists from abroad to Eilat in the winter,” it said.

In early January, Israel allowed the entry of Covid-19 vaccinated and recovered passengers, and then in early March, of all passengers, including the unvaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.

