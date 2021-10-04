Israel to tighten COVID-19 green pass restrictions

The government has based its strategy to tackle the current wave on large-scale vaccination rollout.

Jerusalem: Israel will start restricting its COVID-19 Green Pass to people who have received the third vaccine booster on Thursday, the government said on Sunday.

Under the new guidelines, people who have got the third vaccine booster or recently recovered from COVID-19 are able to receive the Green Pass, a barcode valid for six months that enables entry to various venues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel promotes the Green Pass to encourage people to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, some 37 per cent of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received the third dose, according to figures released by the health ministry.

