Israel, UAE discuss cooperation in science, space

Jerusalem, March 5 : Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed cooperation in science, space, technology, and innovation, Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The ministry’s director general Shai-Lee Spigelman exchanged views at a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, saying the two sides “had an excellent meeting”, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Israel and the UAE agreed to formally normalize their relations in mid-August 2020, and signed a normalization agreement at the White House on September 15 the same year.

Since the signing of the deal, the two countries have established bilateral working groups and reached agreements on some areas of common interest.

