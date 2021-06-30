Israel, US, UK complete joint F-35 jet drills

The exercise was aimed at strengthening the regional strategic cooperation and enhancing the cooperation within the international F-35 aircraft community through quality training, it added.

. The drill called "Tri-Lightning 2" was held jointly on Tuesday by the Israeli Air Force, the US Marine Corps, and the UK's Royal Air Force.

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said that it has concluded a joint training exercise with the US and the UK involving the stealth F-35 fighter jets. The drill called “Tri-Lightning 2” was held jointly by the Israeli Air Force, the US Marine Corps, and the UK’s Royal Air Force, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

The forces carried out various aerial scenarios, including “air-to-air combat, avoidance manoeuvering of advanced surface-to-air threats, as well as targeted strikes deep in enemy territory”, the statement read.

 The Israeli government has agreed to purchase at least 50 F-35 jets, of which 27 have been delivered.

