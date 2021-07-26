Israeli airlines launch 1st commercial flights to Morocco

Tel Aviv: Two Israeli airlines have launched their first commercial flights to Morocco following the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020.

Israir Airlines’ direct flight departed on Sunday from the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv to the Moroccan city of Marrakech with about 100 Israeli tourists, the company said in a statement.

Hours later, another flight operated by El Al, Israel’s national carrier, inaugurated its non-stop flight to the same destination, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new flights would “help advance fruitful tourism, trade and economic cooperation and diplomatic agreements between the two countries”, Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in a statement. El Al said in a separate statement that it plans to operate five flights per week to Morocco.

“It is hoped that many Israelis can know and experience Morocco better,” El Al CEO Avigal Sorek said in the statement.