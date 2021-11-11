Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely forced to leave LSE due to pro-Palestinian protest

London: Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely was forced to leave an event at the London School of Economics due to pro-Palestinian protest.

Before the incident took place, she was attending a debate forum at Central London University.

Later, pro-Palestinian students started shouting ‘shame on you’. They were also raising Palestinian flags.

Calling Israeli ‘terror state’, the students accused the student union of giving a platform for racism.

The ambassador was chased out of the university. In the video which went viral on social media, security guards can be seen rushing her into a vehicle while cops were fending groups of students.

🚨 | NEW: Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely fleeing the London School of Economics



pic.twitter.com/fh4GxnCDS3 — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) November 9, 2021

LSE condem the incident

After the incident, the university has condemned the protest. Declaring that intimidation or threats of violence are not acceptable, it said that students, staff and visitors are strongly encouraged to discuss and debate the most important issues around the world in a mutually respectful manner.

Israeli Embassy in the UK tweeted, ‘Ambassador @tzipiHotovely was invited to speak with students at the @LSEnews about the new era in the #MiddleEast. It was a successful, open and fruitful discussion that went ahead as planned. Outside the venue, there was a demonstration organised by various societies encompassing extremists. @metpoliceuk maintained order at the scene. The violence that occurred when the ambassador left the premises’

The embassy further wrote, ‘Our Embassy is committed to always promoting open dialogue in a safe environment, free from violence. These principles are intrinsic values of the State of #Israel. The aggressive actions of protestors yesterday run counter to all principles of justice and tolerance in both our democracies. As we engage with British society, we will continue to overcome extremism and to condemn violence in all forms.’.

On Wednesday, the officials too condemned the incident. They described the protest as ‘intimidation’.

I’m thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners.



I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society. pic.twitter.com/12xFp87Kc2 — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) November 10, 2021

Member of Parliament for Witham on Twitter wrote that she supports police in investigating the appalling incident.