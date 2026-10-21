Israeli army chief left out of Hegseth-Netanyahu secret meeting

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was excluded from a secret meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu and United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, October 19, according to Anadolu Agency.

“Chief of Staff Zamir did not attend the unusual meeting held last night at an airbase in the south, nor was he summoned,” Israeli public broadcaster KAN said, referring to the October 19 meeting.

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The Prime Minister, Defence Minister Israel Katz, Hegseth, along with other officials, were in attendance, the broadcaster said. It did not, however, explain why Zamir was left out of the unannounced meeting.

An Axios report said the meeting occurred in southern Israel at Ovda Air Base, where the US typically deploys fighter jets and refuelling planes.

The meeting came eight days before the Israeli elections that will pit Netanyahu and his bloc against the Opposition amid increased political division over leadership. Netanyahu, who has been serving as the Prime Minister since 2022, faces bribery, corruption, and breach of trust charges in separate cases.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant against him in 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since October 2023.