Israeli Army creates secret base to monitor Iran’s activities

Tel Aviv: The Israeli army has established an intelligence and analysis base to monitor Iran’s activities, especially related to its nuclear program, the Walla news website reported on Saturday.

The highly secret base gathering of Israeli intelligence officers and analysts was launched in recent months as a result of reforms in interdisciplinary intelligence. They identify and analyze the covert actions by Tehran allegedly aimed at concealing the nuclear program, the news website said.

Walla added, citing a high-ranking Israeli army officer, that Israel had collected enough information about the Iranian nuclear program, noting that the base employees use artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to collect and analyze data.

The base also plays an important role in identifying the Iranian military presence in Syria and striking pro-Iranian armed formations there, the news outlet said.