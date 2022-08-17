The Israeli court on Tuesday extended the solitary confinement of the Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra for an additional six months, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) reported.

The extension means Ahmed Manasra will remain in solitary until November. Manasra was arrested in 2015 when he was a student in the eighth grade when he was 13 years old.

The Israeli occupation court claimed that the prisoner “poses a danger” to himself and the rest of the prisoners.

On Tuesday, August 16, the human rights organization Amnesty International called for the immediate release of the prisoner Ahmed Manasra, stressing that the isolation would compound his suffering.

Palestinian Prisoners Club said, on Saturday, August 13, that the Israeli occupation prisons administration transferred the detainee Ahmed Manasra from Eshel prison in Beersheba to the isolation section of Hashikma prison in Ashkelon, despite his health and psychological conditions deteriorating.

According to Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa from the defence team of the detainee Manasra, the defence team submitted an appeal to the Beersheba District Court against the decision of the committee to classify the file under the “terror” category and the decision of the third committee’s refusal to release Manasra.

The Prisoner’s Club indicated that “36 psychological experts approached the president of the occupying state with a request to release Manasra immediately due to his deteriorating health condition inside the occupation prisons.”

Maysoun Manasra, the mother of Ahmed Manasra, said in a previous interview with Arabic daily Al Jazeera Mubasher, that he has been suffering from a psychological disorder for two years.

The mother stressed that her child at that age did not have the ability to stab anyone and that he was playing in the street and did not know until his presence happened during an operation.

She explained that the occupation forces killed his cousin in front of his eyes as a child, which prompted him to flee in fear until he received a blow to his head from the Israeli forces.

Ahmed’s mother had called on the Israeli authorities to release him in a video clip that circulated widely on Arab platforms.

In the video, the mother said, “My son wants me, he clings to the glass (during the visit), and I tell him I wish I could take you out of the glass. I hugged him in the air as he cried, and the soldiers provoked us to the maximum, yelling at us to leave his father and I.”

Ahmed Manasra is subjected to numerous violations in the occupation prisons, including psychological and physical torture in solitary confinement, after his arrest 7 years ago and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Israeli forces arrested Ahmed after he was trampled and beaten by illegal settlers.

Ahmed was deprived of meeting his relatives many times, and even when he is allowed to meet them, the meeting takes place behind the glass and for a short time.

Four prisoners continue their hunger strike

Meanwhile, four prisoners continue their hunger strike to reject their administrative detention and extend their detention until the completion of the judicial procedures.

The Authority of Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs stated that the health condition of prisoner Khalil Awawda is getting worse day after day, and he has lost more than half of his weight and suffers from weakness, lack of vision, severe aches in the joints, headaches, severe dizziness, inability to walk, and moves on a wheelchair.

On Monday, August 15, the Occupation court rejected the appeal submitted by the prisoner’s lawyer to release him, after his health condition deteriorated significantly during the past weeks.

Three detainees are also continuing their open hunger strike to protest their continued detention. They are— the two detained brothers, Ahmed and Adal Hussein Musa from the town of Al-Khader, who have been on strike for ten days from the date of their arrest on August 7, in refusal of their administrative detention, as they are in the cells of Ofer prison.

64-year-old Sheikh Youssef El-Baz, from Lod, has continued his hunger strike since Thursday, August 11, in refusal to continue his arbitrary detention. He is under medical supervision at Soroka Hospital, where he was transferred Friday, August 12, from Raymond Prison, due to the deterioration of his health.