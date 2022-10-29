Israeli court sentences Palestinian footballer to 4 years in prison

The Israeli Occupation Court has sentenced Palestinian football player Tariq Mohammad Al-Araj to four years in prison and a fine of 4,000 shekels ($1,145), the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The human rights office of the prisoners’ media said, in a press statement on Thursday, that the occupation forces arrested Al-Araj on September 5, 2020, at the Tayyar checkpoint in the vicinity of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

Also Read Palestinians call to boycott Zara after franchisor hosts far-right Israeli politician

Later, the Israeli forces transferred him to the investigation at Petah Tikva Military Center, which lasted for a month and a half.

The four-year prison sentence was issued after his trial was postponed more than 17 times.

نقلًا عن عائلته: دخول الأسير طارق محمد الأعرج المعتقل في سجن جلبوع اضراباً عن الطعام دعماً لابن عمه الأسير المضرب عن الطعام منذ 38 يوماً علاء سميح الأعرج وتضامناً واسناداً لبقية الأسرى الذين يتعرضون للتنكيل من قبل سلطات سجون الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/jg0PmiKjLm — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) September 14, 2021

The occupation court convicted him of belonging to a prohibited organization, participating in acts of resistance and planning to carry out other operations.

Also Read 2 Palestinian civil defence officers killed by Israeli forces in Nablus

It is noteworthy that the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation’s prisons reached 4,700 by the end of September 2022, including 30 women, about 190 minors, and 800 administrative detainees, according to institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs.