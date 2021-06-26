Israeli flag carrier launches direct flights to Morocco

Tel Aviv: Israeli flag carrier El Al has announced the launch of two direct flight routes to Morocco starting from July 25, the first of its kind between the two countries.

Thus, the airline will conduct flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv and the Moroccan cities of Casablanca and Marrakesh, Xinhua news agency quoted the airline as saying on Friday.

El Al’s historic direct routes to Morocco follow the normalisation agreement signed between the two countries in December 2020.

The airline said flights to Morocco would take about five hours on each direction, and ticket prices would start at $499 for a round trip.

“Morocco offers a winning combination of breathtaking desert landscapes, historic cities, impressive architecture, colourful markets, fine food and warm hospitality,” El Al stated.

Also on July 25, the second largest airline in Israel Israir will start direct flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh. The third largest airline Arkia will launch the same route on August 3.