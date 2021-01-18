Israeli flag carrier to resume domestic flights

Tel Aviv, Jan 18 : Israeli flag carrier, El Al has announced that it will resume domestic flights between the Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv and the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

This is the only domestic regular flight route in Israel, on which El Al stopped flying in November 2013 for security reasons, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since then, only Israir and Arkia airlines have been operating on the route from Tel Aviv to Israel’s southernmost city.

El Al thus announced that it will temporarily resume flights on the Tel Aviv-Eilat route, as soon as the ongoing full Covid-19 lockdown in Israel ends.

The company said in a statement issued on Sunday that “the flights will allow to enjoy a warm vacation in Eilat while showing support for local tourism industry and strengthening the city and its airport amid the coronavirus crisis”.

