Israeli FM to travel to US next week

7th October 2021
Tel Aviv: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that he will travel to the US next week for his first diplomatic visit to the White House.

During a three-day trip, Lapid will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reports Xinhua news agency.

“At the invitation of his US counterpart Secretary of State Blinken, Lapid will pay a diplomatic visit to the United States next week,” the Foreign Minister’s office said in a statement.

Lapid is also Israel’s alternate Prime Minister.

Israel’s state-owned Kan Radio reported that Iran was expected to be the focus of the talks between Lapid and Blinken.

Israel opposes the possible renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

