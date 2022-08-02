Israeli forces detain 17 Palestinian journalists: JSC report

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have detained seventeen Palestinian journalists and media workers in its prison, according to an Arab human rights group on Monday.

This came in a report released by the Beirut-based Journalists Support Committee (JSC).

Also Read 148 Zionist violations against Palestinian journalists in May

According to the committee, the Israeli occupation arrested, on Monday morning, a 56-year-old former prisoner and journalist Nidal Abu Akar, after storming his house in the city of Bethlehem.

Also Read 16 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids by Israeli forces

Israel released Abu Aker in May, after about 23 months in prison, while the years of his detention exceeded 18 years, most of which he spent in administrative detention.

The right group also said that Israel prevented two journalists from travelling in July. The travel ban and arrest come within the framework of restricting the transmission of the truth and exposing the crimes of the occupation to the world.

The committee called on the International Federation of Journalists to “intervene with the occupation authorities to stop restricting the movement of journalists”.

Israel has detained about 4,650 Palestinians inside its prisons, according to human rights and official institutions dealing with prisoners’ affairs.