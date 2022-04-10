Israeli forces detains 1,460 Palestinians in 2022: Report

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have detained 1,460 Palestinians, including 182 children, since the beginning of 2022.

This came in a report released by the Center for Palestinian Prisoner Studies that the Israeli forces detains Palestinians on a daily basis.

According to the report, 38 per cent of the prisoners were from Jerusalem, comprising of 560 men, women and children.

The Israeli occupation has so far detained 182 Palestinian children and the highest number of children in detention were also from Jerusalem.

It is reported that, the Israeli forces has placed 34 Palestinian children from Jerusalem under house arrest for various periods, and imposed high fines on most of the detained children before releasing them.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council had condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.