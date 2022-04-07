Israeli forces killed 355 Palestinians in 2021: Report

Ramallah: Israeli forces have killed 355 Palestinians and injured more than 16,500 across occupied Palestinian territories during the year 2021, according to a report released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The report stated that, in the year 2021, 265 of the Palestinians killed by Israel were from the Gaza Strip, with most being killed during the Israeli war on Gaza in May, while 90 were from the West Bank and East al-Quds.

During the 11 days of Israel’s aggression against Gaza in May 2021, 3,000 injured people were hospitalized, including 2131 in the Gaza Strip, while 964 others were in West Bank hospitals.

According to the report, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in 2021 jumped from 10 in April to 303 in May. Among those killed, 87 were children, 60 were women and 18 were elderly.

In the West Bank, 30 Palestinians were killed in the city of Nablus by Israeli forces, followed by 14 in Jenin, 13 in Ramallah and al-Bireh, 11 in Hebron, and 10 in Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, 120 Palestinians were killed, 75 in northern Gaza, and 34 in the Khan Yunis area in the south.

It is reported that 50 percent of the injuries were caused by live bullets, and of the 964 injuries treated at West Bank hospitals, 35 percent were in the upper extremities.

“This shows that the Israeli army had the will to kill Palestinians especially if we consider the 50 percent live ammunition rate,” the Ministry of Health added in its report.

The report comes at a time when the Israeli forces have attacked Palestinians at Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, severely beating worshipers and carrying out arrests on the second night of the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a report released by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs on its official website on Tuesday, April 5, Israel arrested more than 50,000 Palestinian children since it began its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council had condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.