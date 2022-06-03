Israeli forces killed 62 Palestinians since the beginning of 2022

Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians across occupied Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2022, in light of an unprecedented field tension for years.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated in a report that the mentioned number of Palestinians were martyred in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip during the first half of this year.

The first martyr of this year was the martyr Bakri Hashash, who was martyred in Balata camp in Nablus during the storming of the camp by the occupation forces on January 6. On the same day, the young Mustafa Filna was killed after being run over by a settler west of Ramallah.

The ministry stated that the last killed man, a 29-year-old Ayman Muheisen, was shot on Thursday by the occupation army, during an incursion into the Dheisheh refugee camp in the south of Bethlehem.

#عاجل .. مصادر إعلامية تفيد بارتقاء الأسيـ.ـر المحرر أيمن محيسن بعد إصابته برصاص جيش الاحتلال خلال مواجهات عنيفة في مخيم الدهيشة ببيت لحم . pic.twitter.com/8aknXFkfRx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Bilal Kabha was killed during similar confrontations in the town of Yabad in Jenin, hours after a 31-year-old Ghofran Warasnah, a Palestinian journalist was shot dead by the occupation at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, allegedly for attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

صورة الشهيد بلال عوض قبها من بلدة يعبد. أصيب بالرصاص في الفخذ والصدر، وأعلن عن استشهاده في مستشفى جنين الحكومي. pic.twitter.com/CgRQnXyH7T — Ultra Palestine – الترا فلسطين (@palestineultra) June 1, 2022

مكتب إعلام الأسرى: "ارتقاء الأسيرة المحررة غفران وراسنة (31 عاما) بعد إطلاق جنود الاحتلال النار عليها أمام مدخل مخيم العروب شمال الخليل".#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/8gtVXOAmuU — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 1, 2022

On Wednesday, May 11, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said that Israel was “carrying out systematic killings” in order to preserve the “fragile cohesion” of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government.

In a statement, Shtayyeh reiterated his call to the international community to break the double standards, activate sanctions against Israel, and not allow the perpetrators to go unpunished.

The Palestine Liberation Organization also said that Israel is practising field executions of Palestinians, calling for activating its international accountability mechanisms to stop the crimes committed.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.