Israeli govt tweet scolding Palestinian kids playing football at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tel Aviv: An Israeli foreign ministry tweeted the video scolding Palestinian kids for playing football on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
On April 9, Israeli foreign ministry took to Twitter and wrote, “What is happening right now at Al-Aqsa? Following the evening payers of #Ramzan many youngsters entered the Masque & closed the doors, for no reason.
“Meanwhile, soccer matches are being held just next to the Mosque. Is this how the sanctity of the place is being maintained?,” Israeli foreign ministry added.
The tweet caused an uproar on social media platforms with people pointing out the hypocrisy of bringing up ‘sanctity’ a week after Israeli forces attacked worshippers.
One of the Twitter user wrote, “Is this your lame excuse to beat the worshippers up violently, during the holy month of #Ramadan? The irony is so thick! You talk about sanctity while disregarding Palestinian lives.”
Another user shared a video of Israeli settlers beating worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque and wrote, “Who authorizes you to treat Muslims in this way? While they were performing prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, your forces entered them and assaulted them, violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”