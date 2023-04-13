Israeli govt tweet scolding Palestinian kids playing football at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tel Aviv: An Israeli foreign ministry tweeted the video scolding Palestinian kids for playing football on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On April 9, Israeli foreign ministry took to Twitter and wrote, “What is happening right now at Al-Aqsa? Following the evening payers of #Ramzan many youngsters entered the Masque & closed the doors, for no reason.

“Meanwhile, soccer matches are being held just next to the Mosque. Is this how the sanctity of the place is being maintained?,” Israeli foreign ministry added.

Is this how the sanctity of the place is being maintained ? pic.twitter.com/mveAfi0EWq — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 8, 2023

The tweet caused an uproar on social media platforms with people pointing out the hypocrisy of bringing up ‘sanctity’ a week after Israeli forces attacked worshippers.

One of the Twitter user wrote, “Is this your lame excuse to beat the worshippers up violently, during the holy month of #Ramadan? The irony is so thick! You talk about sanctity while disregarding Palestinian lives.”

All Israeli and pro-Israel accounts are repeating the same ridiculous rhetoric about football.

Is this your lame excuse to beat the worshippers up violently, during the holy month of #Ramadan? The irony is so thick! You talk about sanctity while disregarding Palestinian lives. pic.twitter.com/qij701OEAi — Reem Al-Harmi ريم الحرمي (@Reem_AlHarmi) April 8, 2023

Another user shared a video of Israeli settlers beating worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque and wrote, “Who authorizes you to treat Muslims in this way? While they were performing prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, your forces entered them and assaulted them, violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Who authorizes you to treat Muslims in this way? While they were performing prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, your forces entered them and assaulted them, violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.#IsraeliCrimes #IsraeliTerrorists #SaveAlqsa https://t.co/JJZRSrWFRo pic.twitter.com/Ax8oJBqA8E — Maram Al-Awadi (@MaramAlAwadi22) April 10, 2023

In Islam, a mosque is not just a place for praying but is also seen as a community center where people gather and have fun. — Omar 🇵🇸🍉 عُمَر (@3lfares) April 8, 2023

The Israeli government wants you to think that the joy of Palestinian children at play harms the sanctity of Al Aqsa. But that Israeli police shooting tear gas and sound grenades into the mosque and brutally beating Palestinian worshipers as they pray is fine. https://t.co/iT8JMDehl0 — beth miller (@bethavemiller) April 9, 2023

You clearly don’t understand that mosques are a place for Muslims to gather, offer prayers and build community and brotherhood. This is not strange. What is strange is you telling Muslims how they should behave in our places of worship. So just leave Al-Aqsa and Palestine. https://t.co/eHGSH9t3zU — Omar Abbas Hyat | عمر عباس حیات (@OmarAbbasHyat) April 9, 2023