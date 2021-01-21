Israeli leaders congratulate Biden

Tel Aviv, Jan 21 : Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have

congratulated Joe Biden as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the US.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Rivlin said: “Congratulations to President Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States, and to Vice President Kamala Harris. The people of Israel salute you and wish you great success.”

Rivlin also sent a letter to Biden and Harris, in which he said that saying that the Jewish state has “no doubt that under your presidency the United States remains committed to the security and prosperity of Israel”.

“Our relation crosses partisan politics, is rooted in shared values of democracy and freedom, and has the overwhelming support of both our peoples,” the Israeli President said in the letter.

“I look forward to working with you to help build further bridges across our region, including with our Palestinian neighbours,” he said.

Rivlin also extended an invitation to Biden to visit Jerusalem “again as soon as possible”.

When Biden was the Vice President under former US President Barack Obama’s administration, he had visited Jerusalem in March 2016.

Meanwhile, also in a tweet, Netanyahu said: “I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the alliance between the US and Israel, to continue to expand peace between Israel and the Arab world, and to address the common challenges, led by the Iranian threat.

“I wish you much success. God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel.”

In a separate video statement, Netanyahu further congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their “historic inauguration”.

The Prime Minister added that he and Biden have had “a warm personal friendship going back many decades”.

