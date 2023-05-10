Israeli military took no accountability after killing journalists over past 20 years: CPJ

CPJ report titled "Deadly Pattern" comes before the first anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th May 2023 10:37 pm IST
Israeli military takes no accountability after killing journalists over past 20 years: CPJ
Israeli security forces disperse Palestinians during a demonstration condemning the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh in May 2022 in the West Bank. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military has not been held accountable for the killing of at least 20 journalists over the past 20 years, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

CPJ report titled “Deadly Pattern” comes before the first anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Also Read
Kuwait imposes new blood transfusion fees for expats

Palestinian-American journalist, Al-Jazeera correspondent, was shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, on May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin.

MS Education Academy

“The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the failure of the military’s investigative process to hold anyone responsible is not the first time,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ’s project officer and one of the report’s authors.

The report says it found “a pattern of the killings of journalists by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), after which no accountability is taken,” according to a CPJ press release.

It had documented at least 20 journalists killed by Israeli military fire since 2001, adding 18 of those killed were Palestinian.

CPJ added that at least 13 journalists, including Shireen, were traveling in cars or wearing jackets with the word “press” written on them.

“No one has ever been charged or held accountable for these deaths,” it said in the press release.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th May 2023 10:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button