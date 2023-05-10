Israeli military took no accountability after killing journalists over past 20 years: CPJ

The Israeli military has not been held accountable for the killing of at least 20 journalists over the past 20 years, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

CPJ report titled “Deadly Pattern” comes before the first anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.

Palestinian-American journalist, Al-Jazeera correspondent, was shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, on May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin.

“The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the failure of the military’s investigative process to hold anyone responsible is not the first time,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ’s project officer and one of the report’s authors.

#IOPT: Today, a CPJ @pressfreedom delegation held a press conference at the Hilton Tel Aviv to discuss the findings of “Deadly Pattern,” a report on the killings of journalists by the Israeli military over the past 22 years.



Read the report here: https://t.co/uL9tdgUj8z pic.twitter.com/4XU5R7hd7j — CPJ MENA (@CPJMENA) May 9, 2023

The report says it found “a pattern of the killings of journalists by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), after which no accountability is taken,” according to a CPJ press release.

It had documented at least 20 journalists killed by Israeli military fire since 2001, adding 18 of those killed were Palestinian.

CPJ added that at least 13 journalists, including Shireen, were traveling in cars or wearing jackets with the word “press” written on them.

“No one has ever been charged or held accountable for these deaths,” it said in the press release.