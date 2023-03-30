Israeli missile attack near Damascus wound 2 soldiers

Damascus: Two soldiers were wounded in an Israeli missile attack near the Syrian capital Damascus on early Thursday morning.

“At around 1.20am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

“The attack wounded two soldiers and caused some material losses,” it said.

Syrian air defence intercepted several missiles.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), explosions were heard early Thursday morning in the Syrian capital.

On March 7, a similar bombing put the airport out of service for days and killed three people, including a Syrian officer.

During the past years, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria, which targeted sites of the Syrian army, Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah targets, including weapons and ammunition depots in separate areas.

Syria has been witnessing a bloody conflict since 2011, which has killed about half a million people, caused massive damage to infrastructure, and led to the displacement of millions of people inside and outside the country.