Published: 17th December 2021 12:10 pm IST
Israeli missiles target Syria again
Damascus: The Syrian air defences were triggered by a fresh Israeli missile strike, which targeted sites in the south earlier on Thursday and killed a Syrian soldier, state news agency SANA reported.

According to a military statement, the renewed Israeli strike was carried out after midnight with several missiles fired over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights toward military sites in the southern region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing SANA.

One soldier was killed during the attack and damage was reported at the targeted sites, it added.

The report said that the air defences intercepted most of the missiles.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli operations targeting Syrian military sites.

