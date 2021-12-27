Israeli PM quarantines after daughter tests COVID positive

Bennett's wife and other children have however tested negative

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett entered quarantine after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Bennett’s wife and other children have however tested negative, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Israel’s Ynet news reported that Bennett left a special cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights in order to enter quarantine after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also entered quarantine on Sunday after her daughter tested positive.

Bennett had entered quarantine on December 14 after a person on his flight back from a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates tested positive for the virus.

Israel has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

