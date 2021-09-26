Israeli PM to meet Gulf ministers in NY

Bahrain and the UAE normalizsed ties with Israel in 2020.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th September 2021 4:00 pm IST
Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced that he will hold his first meetings with senior Gulf Ministers in New York.

On Saturday night, Bennett left for the US to address the UN General Assembly on Monday, his office said in a statement.

On Sunday, he is expected to meet Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

MS Education Academy

He will also meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meetings come amid Israeli efforts to strengthen ties with Arab countries.

Bahrain and the UAE normalizsed ties with Israel in 2020.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button