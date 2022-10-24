Israeli President extends Diwali greetings to Draupadi Murumu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th October 2022 1:31 pm IST
Jerusalem: Israeli President Issac Herzog on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness.

“To H.E President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very Happy Diwali on behalf of the people of Israel,” Herzog tweeted.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

