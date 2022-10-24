Israeli President extends Diwali greetings to Draupadi Murumu

Jerusalem: Israeli President Issac Herzog on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness.

Diwali or Deepavali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

“To H.E President Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, and our dear Indian friends, I wish you all a very Happy Diwali on behalf of the people of Israel,” Herzog tweeted.

मैं महामहिम राष्ट्रपति मुर्मू @rashtrapatibhvn, और अपने प्रिय भारतीय मित्रों को इज़राइल के लोगों की ओर से #दीपावली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। आने वाला वर्ष आपके लिए सुख-समृद्धि लेकर आए, और अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय होती रहे। — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 23, 2022

