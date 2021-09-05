Israeli president met Jordanian king last week

Tel Aviv: Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that he had held a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II last week at the latter’s palace.

According to a statement released by Herzog’s spokesman on Saturday, the Israeli President was invited by the Jordanian King, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the “warm” meeting, the discussed “deep strategic issues at both bilateral and regional levels”, as well as exchanged views on issues ranging from agricultural cooperation to the climate crisis, the statement said.

It was Herzog’s first meeting with the Jordanian King since he took office in July.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met King Abdullah II shortly after his swearing-in in July.

“There is a sense in the region of a desire to make progress, a desire to speak,” said Herzog after the meeting.

The latest meetings are believed to signal the warming of ties between Israel and Jordan.