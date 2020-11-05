Israeli street stores will be allowed to reopen

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that street stores in across the country will be allowed to reopen from Sunday, as restrictions gradually ease after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu chaired a meeting of the special cabinet for handling the pandemic on the outline of returning to routine and the policy on the restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the decision of the special cabinet, only four customers at any given time will be allowed inside a street store.

Netanyahu warned that if there is an increase in morbidity this coming weekend, Israel will “maybe tighten the restrictions”.

A month-long nationwide lockdown in Israel has been lifted since October, 18 but many restrictions have remained in place.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 317,332 after 804 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also reported five new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,597, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 383 to 368, out of 610 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 305,326, while active cases currently stood at 9,409.

Source: IANS

