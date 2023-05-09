Israeli strikes kill 13 in Gaza strip; many civilians among dead

Israel’s air strike killed 13 Palestinian civilians including three top commanders of the militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes took place in the wee hours of Tuesday when 40 Israeli warplanes and helicopters attacked several places across the Gaza strip, the deadly strike hit homes and created a panic situation among residents.

Following the air strikes, Palestinian health officials confirmed that eight women and children were among the dead people and another had received severe injuries.

“Four children and four women were among those killed in the strike. most of the injured were women and children and many were in critical condition in hospital,” officials added.

Meanwhile, Israel issued a statement and claimed that they had only targeted militants who pose an imminent threat to their citizens.

Israel further stated that Islamic Jihad is a vindictive group and is expected to respond with rocket fire into Israel.

Reports suggested that at least two apartments with their fronts collided down strongly.

Russian representative office located in Palestinian territories announced a Russian citizen named Dr Jamal Khuswan, a former chairman of the Gaza Dentists Association, was also killed in the strike along with his wife and son.

As per BBC reports, Mohammed Khuswan was a prominent dentist and during the Isreal strike, he and his family were inside their home when it was hit by a missile.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of three commanders along with their wives and children.

They identified them as Jihad Shaker al-Ghannam (secretary of the al-Quds Brigades’ Military Council), Khalil Salah al-Bahtini (the commander of its Northern Region) and Tariq Mohammed Ezzedine (head of the military action in the occupied West Bank).