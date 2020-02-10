Israeli war jets bomb several Gaza sites

A+ A-

Gaza: Israeli war jets bombed the Gaza Strip on Monday as an Egyptian security delegation arrived in the Palestinian enclave for its ceasefire with Israel, security sources said.

Jets struck several sites

Israeli war jets struck several sites belonging to the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in southern Gaza, Xinhua quoted Palestinian security sources.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a press statement that Israeli war jets targeted Hamas facilities including a “military training facility” in southern Gaza.

Hamas should “bear responsibility for the terrorist acts against Israelis,” Adraee added.

Israeli public radio reported that around 20 rockets had been launched from Gaza toward Israel since January 15.

An Egyptian security delegation arrived in Gaza for meetings with leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Tension mounts

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is ready to wage a military offensive against “terrorist organizations” in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli citizens.

Tensions have been mounting in the past few weeks as rockets were launched from Gaza toward southern Israel, mostly landing in open fields with no reported injuries.