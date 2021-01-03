Israel’s active Covid-19 cases highest since Oct 2020

Tel Aviv, Jan 3 : The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has increased 50,299, the highest since October 12, 2020, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This is a jump of about 559 per cent from November 15, 2020, when 7,629 active cases were recorded, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jerusalem has 9,841 active cases, the central city of Bnei Brak 2,047 cases, and the capital city of Tel Aviv 1,504 cases.

The Ministry also reported 2,067 new Covid-19 cases since Saturday evening, raising the total number in Israel to 435,866.

The death toll rose to 3,391 after seven new fatalities were added, while the number of recoveries increased to 382,176 with 462 new ones.

The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 739 to 729, out of 1,302 patients currently hospitalised.

