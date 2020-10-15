Israel’s Covid-19 cases reach 298,500

Jerusalem, Oct 15 : Israel’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 298,500, after the addition of 1,848 new cases.

The death toll rose to 2,098, with 43 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 807 to 755, out of 1,368 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of recoveries reached 251,711, with 5,900 new ones, while active cases dropped to 44,688, the lowest figure since September 18, when a sweeping lockdown was imposed to curb the virus outbreak.

In a video statement issued earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene his coronavirus cabinet on Thursday to discuss possible exit plans to the lockdown.

He said that separate exit plans will be outlined for “red” and “green” cities, referring to cities with high and low morbidity rates.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry announced the three-week lockdown will be extended until October 18.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.