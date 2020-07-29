Israel’s Covid-19 cases up 2,006 to 68,299

Published: 30th July 2020
Jerusalem, July 30 : The total number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 68,299, with 2,006 new cases on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said.

The number of death cases rose to 491, with five new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 314 to 328, out of 747 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The total number of recoveries reached 32,746, with 564 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 35,062.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli parliament approved a plan to send every citizen cash grant to support financial difficulties amid the coronavirus crisis.

Under the plan, all Israelis over 18 will receive a single payment of 750 new shekels (about $220), with additional amounts for families with children.

