Israel’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 600

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 7:47 am IST
Jerusalem, Aug 10 : The Covid-19 death toll in Israel has reached 600 with seven new deaths, Israeli Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 678 new coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 83,002, Xinhua reported.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 388 to 395, out of 847 patients currently hospitalised.

The number of recoveries reached 57,533 after 462 new recoveries were added, while the number of active cases rose to 24,867.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry announced that Israel will increase the number of daily coronavirus tests to 60,000, at a cost of 4 billion new shekels ($1.17 billion).

Currently, the daily number of Covid-19 tests stands at about 25,000 in average, while on weekends, the daily number has sometimes dropped below 10,000.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

