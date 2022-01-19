Israel’s daily Covid-19 cases tally hits 65,259

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 19th January 2022 6:32 pm IST
Israel's daily Covid-19 cases tally hits 65,259
Representative Image

Jerusalem: The Israeli Ministry of Health has reported 65,259 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure in the country since the outbreak in late February 2020.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Israel to 1,919,484, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of death cases from the virus has reached 8,340, with 22 new fatalities since the previous ministry update on Sunday.

MS Education Academy

The number of patients in serious conditions has risen from 446 to 498, the highest figure since early October, 2021.

The ministry had not released the complete updated data on the pandemic trends in Israel since Sunday night due to technical problems.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button