Israel’s daily new Covid-19 deaths hit record high

Jerusalem, Aug 5 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 15 new coronavirus death cases on Tuesday, bringing the total death cases to 561.

This is the highest daily increase of death cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 14, registered on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 76,198, with 1,768 new cases, the ministry said.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 331 to 341, out of 750 patients currently hospitalised.

The number of recoveries rose to 49,834, with 2,263 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 25,801.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the command centre of the task force on cutting the chain of infection at the Israeli army’s Home Front Command (IDFHFC) headquarters in Ramla.

According to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu held an assessment and discussions on the efforts of the IDFHFC to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

