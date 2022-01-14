Israel’s high-tech industry exports up by 25% in 2021

Jerusalem: Israel’s high-tech industry exports increased by 25 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics has reported.

Israel’s high-tech exports totaled $20.16 billion in 2021, up from $16.13 billion in 2020, according to the Bureau.

In December 2021, Israel’s high-tech exports totaled $2.02 billion, up 32.9 per cent from the $1.52 billion in December 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2021, Israel’s total exports increased by 18.5 per cent to $56.28 billion, up from $47.49 billion in 2020.

In 2021, Israel’s imports totaled nearly $89.1 billion, up 29.6 per cent from $68.75 billion in 2020.