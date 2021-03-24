Israel’s Netanyahu claims ‘great victory’ in election

By PTI|   Published: 24th March 2021 1:03 pm IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after the first exit poll results for the Israeli parliamentary elections at his Likud partys headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March. 24, 2021. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming a “great victory” for his right-wing bloc in Israel’s parliamentary elections, despite the still inconclusive results.

In a statement on Facebook late Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israelis have “given a great victory to the right and to the Likud under my leadership”.

The Likud emerged as the largest individual party and right-wing parties dominated the results, according to exit polls. But some of those parties oppose Netanyahu, making it unclear whether he will be able to form a new government. (AP)

